ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – David Sarver, 80, has been sentenced to 39 years in prison for raping his young neighbor. Sarver was convicted in May for abuse that started a few years ago, when the boy was just nine or ten years old.

Prosecutors say Sarver befriended they boy, who would visit his house to help with chores and feeding Sarver’s dogs. Investigators say Sarver would tase the boy and hold him at gunpoint while assaulting him.

Wednesday, the victim’s family described the effects of the trauma. The victim’s grandmother said he has been unable to attend public school or socialize with peers. She says he no longer feels comfortable to trust others and needs therapy and counseling to deal help him deal with his pain.

At Wednesday’s sentencing, Sarver continued to deny his guilt and claimed he never touched the boy. Judge Stan Whitaker sentenced him to 39 years in prison.