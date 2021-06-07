8 members of local gang in custody following multi-agency investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eight people are behind bars following a gang investigation in Albuquerque. APD, BCSO, and state police helped the FBI’s Violent Crimes and Gang Task Force in their ongoing investigation into the gang “The Brew Town Locos.”

While serving federal search warrants, agents seized guns, drugs, cash, stolen motorcycles, and a counterfeit money printer. The eight people arrested are expected to face both state and federal charges including federal and stateside probation violations, federal and stateside felon in possession, trafficking methamphetamine, armed drug trafficking, and a felon in possession of a suppressor.