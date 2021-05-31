8 DWIs among results of APD’s first Downtown Weekend Operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police released their results from the first weekend of it’s Downtown Operation. Officials say units from across the department are working with officers in the Downtown Public safety District to focus on criminal activity during weekends during the summer.
The operation lasted from Friday through Sunday and resulted in:
- 104 moving citations
- 4 cites for modified exhaust
- 2 cites for exhibition of speed
- 13 reports
- 8 DWI’s
- 3 towed vehicles
- 1 Misdemeanor warrant
- 8 verbal warning
- 2 medical transports
- Traffic located a possible robbery suspect and forwarded to officers for follow-up.
- One victim and offender located for a DV which happened outside of the Tac Plan area. Offender was arrested.
- 2 individuals contacted were in possession of firearms, follow ups are being conducted on one individual who will being issued a summons for interference with barricade.
- Officers made contact with business contacts with owners/managers 35 times
- Officers had over 300 contacts with individuals in parking lots as well as multiple contacts along the Central area. One large gathering was dispersed as they began to fight but no one was identified to charge.
- 1 case submitted for aggravated fleeing after vehicle and diver identified.