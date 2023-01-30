ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man faces up to 10 years in prison for soliciting a teen. Christian Drozier, 72, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of sexual exploitation of children.

Investigators say Drozier had sexually explicit conversations with what he believed to be a 13-year-old boy. He was actually communicating with an undercover state police agent.