7 charged with murder in beating of jail inmate in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Seven inmates are charged with murdering another at the San Miguel Detention Center. Conrad Atencio, Pierre Lovato, Dathian Garcia, Devin Morales, Daniel Magallanes, Nathan Pacheco and Joaquin Richardson are charged with the death of Eric Vigil.

Vigil was found unresponsive on November 1 and other inmates claimed he had fallen. Investigators say once they reviewed surveillance video they saw a group of inmates and the victim enter a cell, a fight breaks out and within a minute, everyone left with Vigil seen lying on the floor. Some of the suspects claim the victim was a bully that’s why they attacked him.

  • Daniel Magallanes
  • Dathian Lucero
  • Pierre Lovato
  • Conrad Atencio
  • Natahan Pacheco
  • Joaquin Richardson
  • Devin Morales

