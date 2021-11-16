7 charged with murder in beating of jail inmate in Las Vegas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – How did a one-month-old end up back with his mother less than a week after she had a mental breakdown saying she didn't want to hurt her children? That's a question that's being asked following the death of that child but so far, no one is asking it.

The one-month-old boy was found dead in his home on Monday after his mother, 30-year-old Kiria Milton called 911 saying she was "freaking out" and had a dead baby in her room. When detectives got there, they say they found her baby boy with heavy bruising on his facial area, temple and forehead and dried blood around his mouth.

They say it's clear the child had been dead for several hours. They also found Milton's four-year-old son hiding on his bed under the covers. Court documents note that deputies had been out to the home exactly one week earlier when Milton had her breakdown saying she, among other things, "didn't feel right in the head." It also notes that Kiria could be heard yelling at a child in the home by dispatchers and stated "doesn't want to hurt them."