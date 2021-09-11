68 arrests made in latest Metro crime operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State police say they made 68 arrests in its latest operation in the Metro. Forty-four of those were for felony arrests, 16 for misdemeanors, and eight were DWI-related.

They say 12 arrests were for those who had violent criminal histories. They also recovered eight stolen vehicles and two guns, and gave out 575 citations.

