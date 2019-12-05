$6,000 reward offered for information in homicide of Albuquerque woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department Homicide Unit is again asking for any information the public may have regarding the homicide of Jacqueline Vigil who was killed on Albuquerque’s west side.

Jacqueline Vigil was fatally shot around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in the driveway of her home located in the Las Lomitas neighborhood near Unser and I-40 in what is believed to be a robbery gone wrong. Authorities say tips from the public helped detectives locate and recover the Jeep believed to be involved in the homicide on November 27.

The Jeep is currently being processed for potential evidence. The family of Jacqueline along with Crime Stoppers is offering a $6,000 reward for information in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit anonymous tips at P3tips.com.