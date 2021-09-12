6 DWI arrests made at Friday night sobriety checkpoint

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say they arrested six drunk drivers during a sobriety checkpoint Friday night. A press release states the checkpoint was at San Mateo and Haines between 11 p.m. Friday to 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say 462 vehicles came through and, along with the DWI arrests, two felony arrests were made for narcotics violations. The checkpoint was a joint effort between the DWI Unit and the Swing Shift Motors Unit.