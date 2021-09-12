6 DWI arrests made at Friday night sobriety checkpoint

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say they arrested six drunk drivers during a sobriety checkpoint Friday night. A press release states the checkpoint was at San Mateo and Haines between 11 p.m. Friday to 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Story continues below:

Officials say 462 vehicles came through and, along with the DWI arrests, two felony arrests were made for narcotics violations. The checkpoint was a joint effort between the DWI Unit and the Swing Shift Motors Unit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES