$50K reward offered for information on armed robbery of mail carrier

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the man who robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint earlier this month. IT happened around 6 p.m. Oct. 13 near Coors and Paseo Del Norte. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man around five feet five inches, wearing a black face mask and a red hooded sweatshirt. He may be driving a silver sedan.
If you know anything, contact the Postal Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say “Law Enforcement”)
Reference Case No. 3190754.
Local Crime News
