$50K reward offered for information on armed robbery of mail carrier

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Citing the national dialogue over police brutality and transparency, the Albuquerque Police Department released four years of use-of-force data Friday. The department believes it's on the right track to reform.

Based on the 75-page report, APD says they want to be a more data-driven department and wanted to see if there are any trends that involve the use-of-force so they can tackle them. "The type of calls that are generating the most uses of force, how do we take that data and now bring it back to our training academy and improve our training on those types of situations," says Interim Chief Harold Medina.