ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office made a major breakthrough yesterday during the search of a South Valley house. Over 50 neglected pitbulls and an elderly woman were rescued from poor living conditions and abuse in the home.

On June 20, 2023, Special Victims Unit Detectives and animal control executed a search warrant for a house on Camino Alameda in southwest Albuquerque. Two men were arrested during the search: brothers 55-year-old Mike Lopez and 62-year-old John Lopez. The elderly woman that was rescued has been identified as the men’s mother and has not yet been named by officials.

Detectives say they noted “clear signs of neglect” to the woman. “Measures have been taken to ensure her immediate care and ongoing safety,” says the sheriff’s office.

The approximately 55 dogs were also severely neglected, showing signs of starvation and injuries “indicative of abuse.” Animal control has worked to relocate the dogs to various locations so they can receive emergency medical care.

“This is a stark reminder of the severity of animal cruelty and neglect within our communities. This operation marks a significant step in our fight against such abuse. It underscores our unwavering commitment to the people of Bernalillo County, as well as to its animals. We will continue to relentlessly uphold and enforce the laws to protect all residents of our county.” Sheriff John Allen

The search was completed under Sheriff John Allen’s leadership as part of the department’s initiative to address animal cruelty. The sheriff’s office will hold a press conference regarding the case tomorrow, June 22, at 9:30 a.m.; it will be live-streamed on KRQE.com.

The investigation of this case is ongoing. Anyone with additional information or information regarding another animal cruelty case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (505) 798-7000.