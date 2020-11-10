5 people now charged with destruction of Santa Fe Plaza obelisk

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two more people have been charged for the destruction of the obelisk on the Santa Fe Plaza. On Oct. 12, a crowd of protesters toppled the controversial structure built to honor Civil War-era soldiers who fought Native Americans.

Monday, Santa Fe Police said they have charged Melissa Rose and Lauren Straily for taking part in the toppling. Last week, they announced charges against Lily Schweitzer, Ryan Witt, and Dawn Furlong. All five are facing felony charges. Police say they are still investigating who else was involved. They are asking anyone who knows anything, to contact Captain Anthony Tapia by calling 505-955-5286 or by emailing him at matapia@santafenm.gov.

Related Coverage: