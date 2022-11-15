ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested five people following a carjacking in southeast Albuquerque Tuesday afternoon. According to the department’s Twitter page, there was a carjacking at the intersection of Gold and University.

The SWAT team was activated and called out to several locations, leading to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of two guns. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.