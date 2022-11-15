ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested five people following a carjacking in southeast Albuquerque Tuesday afternoon. According to the department’s Twitter page, there was a carjacking at the intersection of Gold and University.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: Roundabout coming to problem Albuquerque intersection
- Crime: Las Cruces man gets 10 years for police chase
- Health: UNM Hospital activates emergency operations over pediatric illness surge
- New Mexico: Despite 1,400% increase in revenue from renewable energy, oil and gas is still top earner for state land
The SWAT team was activated and called out to several locations, leading to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of two guns. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.