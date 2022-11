ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering his sister’s boyfriend is going to take a plea deal. Francisco Robles was in court Monday afternoon when lawyers from both sides said they have come to an agreement on a plea deal.

Court documents say Robles slit Javier Gandarilla’s throat during a Fourth of July celebration, killing him. Robles is charged with second-degree murder. No word on what the plea deal is. A hearing will be set at a later date.