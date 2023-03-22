SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Between Feb. 11 and Mar. 10, the Santa Fe Police Department Criminal Investigations Section conducted “Operation Caught in 60 Seconds.” The project focused on reducing the number of stolen vehicles in Santa Fe.

According to the City of Santa Fe, officers worked to “locate, identify, and deter criminal offenders who were looking to steal vehicles.” Through the operation, officers made four arrests, located three stolen vehicles, and conducted around 458 close patrols.

The department also worked to inform community members of the dangers of leaving a vehicle unattended. During the month-long operation, around 344 vehicles were found running with keys in the ignition and no one in attendance.

The Santa Fe Police Department saw a 40% reduction in stolen motor vehicles reported from January to February following the operation. The department says it “would like to remind the public to avoid leaving valuables in plain sight inside their vehicle and leaving spare keys inside their vehicle to help avoid becoming a target of a burglary or a stolen motor vehicle.