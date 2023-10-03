ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Community Safety Department (ACS) has found itself in the spotlight after one of its workers was shot with a BB gun, according to police. Police said the four juveniles accused of doing it were also targeting homeless people on the streets of Albuquerque.

“We strive to never be in this situation, but we also are prepared for the worst at any given point,” said ACS Director Mariela Ruiz-Angel.

On August 30, police responded to one of the shootings near 2nd and Arvada Ave in Downtown Albuquerque. That’s where APD said four juveniles shot BBs at an ACS employee and a homeless person.

Police found at least two videos of the shootings both of which appear to have taken place from a car. ACS mentioned staff are trained for these types of scenarios.

“Unfortunately, with this situation, with this team, they were definitely in a place where they got blindsided. It was an act of violence,” said Ruiz-Angel.

APD eventually tracked the suspects to a home where they found three BB guns and ammo in a car.

According to ACS, less than 2% of their calls for service require police assistance or backup. Although they said these types of incidents are rare, the department is looking at other ways to keep their employees safe like adding cameras to their operations.

“One of the conversations we have all the time is, do we need to put some sort of video lapels in the car? Right? That would have caught a license plate potentially,” added Ruiz-Angel.

APD said this is the only report they’ve received about this group of four juveniles shooting BBs at the homeless population. They were arrested on September 14 and will stay behind bars while awaiting trial on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.