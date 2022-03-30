NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Four New Mexicans are facing federal charges for robbing a Gallup insurance company. According to court records, 27-year-old Amber Yazzie, 26-year-old Gregory Yazzie, 43-year-old Randy Joe, and 28-year-old Chadyne Tohe, allegedly robbed C&R Insurance on December 4, 2021.

A Department of Justice press release states as Amber, Gregory, and Chadyne entered the business, Amber Yazzie reportedly fired a gun into the ceiling, pointed the gun at C&R employees, ordered them to put their hands up, and demanded money. After the money was taken, the three left the area in a car driven by Joe.

Then on Dec. 6, officials say police responded to a report that Amber was traveling to Gallup and they found a car matching the description. Police say the car was traveling well over the speed limit, sometimes over 100 miles an hour, while also going in the wrong direction with the headlights turned off. The release states a gun was fired from the vehicle and police stopped chasing Yazzie to avoid being shot at. Police would later locate the vehicle behind a house in Vanderwagen.

Court documents say a federal grand jury indicted all four defendants on February 24. Amber Yazzie had a preliminary hearing on December 15, 2021, Gregory Yazzie was arraigned on March 9, Joe was arraigned on March 4, Tohe made an initial appearance in federal court on March 24. Amanda and Gregory Yazzie along with Tohe will remain in custody until their trials. Joe will remain detained until bedspace opens up at the La Pasada Halfway Home.

All four are charged with interference with commerce by threat of violence. Amber and Gregory Yazzie are charged with using a firearm during a violent crime. Amber is also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm and knowingly using a firearm during a crime of violence.

If convicted, the suspects face up to 20 years in prison. Amber and Gregory Yazzie face a minimum of five and up to life in prison for possessing a firearm during a crime of violence. Amber faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison for shooting a gun during a violent crime.