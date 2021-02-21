4 suspects arrested in Los Lunas double homicide

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas police said Saturday that four suspects in connection to a double homicide that happened Friday are now in custody. Officials say 25-year-old Jacob Arnold, 29-year-old David Mestas, 26-year-old Samuel Mestas, and 37-year-old Felicia Anaya have all been arrested in connection to the murder of brothers Rudy Romero, 32, and Henry Romero Jr., 38.

Police say Valencia County Deputies arrived at 298 Meadowlake Rd. in Los Lunas a little before 2:00 a.m. Friday morning and found the bodies of Rudy and Henry Jr., who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Through reports from witnesses in the home, deputies learned that Arnold, Anaya, and David and Samuel Mestas arrived at the house and an altercation occurred between the two groups. Witnesses say during the argument, several shots were fired.

According to a criminal complaint, Anaya was found in the home when deputies arrived and fled on foot after being told to wait by a car outside. Anaya was apprehended shortly after and booked into county jail. Arrest warrants were obtained for the remaining three suspects.

On Saturday evening, both David and Samuel Mestas turned themselves in to the Los Lunas Police Department. A short time later, U.S. Marshals, along with VCSO detectives, located and arrested Arnold at his home. The three men were booked into the Valencia County Detention Center and charged with two open counts of murder.