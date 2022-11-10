SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An undercover retail theft operation in Santa Fe resulted in four arrests and stopped other would-be thieves. Police caught 26-year-old Shawn Alarid, 44-year-old Jason Chase, 58-year-old Billy Harris, and 54-year-old Loren Salazar. They were all caught shoplifting from Target on Zafarano Wednesday.

Police were there undercover because of more reports of shoplifting and disorderly conduct. Officers say three other would-be thieves abandoned their carts inside the store and took off when they realized police were on to them.

The department says it’s planning similar operations in the future.