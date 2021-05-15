390 pills, thousands in cash, guns found during downtown traffic stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A traffic stop in downtown Albuquerque led to police seizing drugs, cash, and weapons. APD stopped a car with an illegible license plate and modified muffler Thursday night near 3rd Street and Copper Avenue.

The officer discovered the driver, Manuel Ulibarri, had misdemeanor warrants. When he was removed from the vehicle, police say Ulibarri was found to have 390 unknown pills, $10,000 in cash, an AK-47, and a semi-automatic handgun in his car.

He’s charged with distributing an imitation controlled substance and muffler modification. The state is asking he be held behind bars until trial.