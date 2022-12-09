NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A final round of millions in funding is slated to help dozens more New Mexico police departments recruit and train new officers. The money comes from a $50 million earmark approved by the state legislature and signed by the governor during the 2022 regular legislative session.

The latest funds, worth $8.5 million, are being split among 39 different law enforcement agencies across the state. These include many small police departments, such as the Pueblo of Sandia Police Department. A first round of awards, worth $41.5 million, was announced in September. Those funds were handed out to an entirely different set of law enforcement agencies.

“The funding supports officers and agencies committed to their respective communities and awards them with incentives to continue their commitment,” Department of Public Safety Secretary Jason R. Bowie said in a press release. “This is another great example of the support which we’ve received in this state for law enforcement.”

The funds will be disbursed over the next three years and come from the state’s budget. According to the Governor’s Office, funding levels are based on an average officer salary of $75,000 and were awarded to departments based on needs identified by the individual agencies in their application process.

The money can’t be used for equipment, such as new cars or weapons, according to the Department of Finance Administration. But they can be used to fund new recruits who stay on for at least three months or existing officers who stay on the force for at least one additional year.

Here’s a complete list of all of the second round recipients: