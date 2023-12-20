ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A 38-year-old man was shot and killed in Roswell Wednesday morning, according to the Roswell Police Department.

Police were called to the area known as “the base” around 1 a.m. when multiple people reported hearing shots fired. Police found Larry A. Turner, 38, lying on the ground in the area of East Eyman Street and I Street. Turner had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Police discovered a house in the 30 block of H Street was also hit by gunfire. That location is less than one block from where Turner was found. Officers also located a vehicle in the area that had been hit by gunfire.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation being conducted by RPD’s Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with potential information regarding this case is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.