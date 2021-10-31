$35k work of narcotics seized in Roswell drug bust

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – On Tuesday, the Chaves County Metro Narcotics Task Force seized $35,000 worth of narcotics during an investigation at a south Roswell home. According to a Roswell Police Department press release, a multi-agency task force conducted a large-scale operation in Roswell doing random house checks of people on probation or parole to make sure they were following their conditions of release.

The release states during a house check of 29-year-old Christopher Jones, a large amount of narcotics and cash was discovered. After getting a search warrant, the task force found more than four pounds of high-grade marijuana, more than two ounces of heroin, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills, and an ounce of cocaine. According to the release, a firearm, $16,621 in cash, and other drug paraphernalia were seized by officials.

Officials say federal charges are pending for Jones. He is being held at the Chaves County Detention Center on an arrest hold for violating conditions of his probation.