MCKINLEY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A 31-year-old man from Church Rock appeared in federal court on charges of four counts of aggravated sexual abuse, one count of sexual abuse of a minor, and two counts of abusive sexual contact.
Nathaniel Luz, who is a registered member of the Navajo Nation, will remain in custody pending trial, according to a news release sent Tuesday by Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States attorney for the District of New Mexico.
According to court documents, between January 2014 and April 2022, Luz allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a child under the age of 12 in five separate incidents. Then, between January 2021 and December 2021, Luz allegedly engaged in sexual contact with a second victim, a child also under the age of 12. In August 2022, Luz allegedly engaged in a sexual act with a third victim, a child who was older than 12 but younger than 16.
If convicted on the current charges, Luz faces up to life in prison.