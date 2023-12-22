TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Starbucks under construction in Taos has been set on fire twice this fall. Now, in connection with Taos agencies, the ATF is offering a $30,000 award for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

The burned Starbucks is located at 814 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur. The first fire took place on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, at around 11:15 p.m., and the second fire took place on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, at around 12:33 a.m.

The City of Taos is putting $25,000 forward for information, and ATF is adding an extra $5,000 to the reward. Anyone with information regarding the fires is asked to call (888) 283-8477, email ATFTips@atf.gov, or submit a tip online at this link.