EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A multi-agency effort in Eddy County over the last two days has resulted in 30 arrests. Local and federal law enforcement said of those 30 arrests, 13 were federal warrants and 18 were state. Eight guns and 1,800 fentanyl pills were recovered. One warrant alone produced seven guns and 1,700 pills.

“Relentless pursuit. That is what violent offenders can expect in Eddy County. We’re coming for you. We’re going to come for you and we’re going to find you,” said Eddy County Sheriff Mark Cage. Charges for the state warrants include kidnapping, armed robbery, and drug dealing.