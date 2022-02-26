LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – three teens in Doña Ana County have been arrested for shooting a man in his car. Crews were sent out to a vehicle crash on Windmill, east of Del Rey near I-25 in Las Cruces around 2:00 p.m., Friday afternoon.

The man was able to tell deputies who shot him and the three teens have been detained. The victim was airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso for treatment. His condition is not known.