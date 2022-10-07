TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Three teens are behind bars for the murder of a Taos woman. Police were called to the home on La Luz Drive.

State police say on Wednesday at around 5:00 a.m. A 19-year-old man with gunshot wounds knocked on their neighbor’s door.

The teen said he and his mother had been shot. Taos police arrived to find 52-year-old Shirley Reyes dead in the home. The teenager was taken to the hospital. There is no official word on the extent of his injuries.

That same day, Elijah Hamilton was brought to the state police office by his parents. Officers later found Javier Romero. Rickey Fresquez was also brought into the state police office by a family member.

There is no word on how they were connected to the victims. All face charges including murder.