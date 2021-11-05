3 teens arrested including 2 suspects in Alvarado Square vandalism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people and two are suspects in shooting out the windows of the county’s downtown headquarters. BCSO SWAT arrested 18-year-old Marcus Rowe and Thomas Acee as well as a 17-year-old on Thursday.

Acee was wanted on a juvenile probation warrant out of California while the 17-year-old was wanted for shooting out of a car in Sandoval County. After detectives talked to Rowe, he was charged with shooting at Alvarado Square last month as well as criminal damage to property. The 17-year-old is also a suspect in the shooting vandalism but police have not yet filed charges.

