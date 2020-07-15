3 teenage boys arrested for beating, robbing 15-year-old in Taos County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three teens have been arrested for beating and robbing another teen. The Taos County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Monday afternoon along Highway 518 south of Talpa.

Deputies say two 16-year-olds and a 14-year-old were in a silver Impala and used the car to hit a 15-year-old boy then beat him up, and took off with his backpack and wallet. The boys were also carrying guns and one of them fired a shot.

The victim is expected to be okay. The Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the suspects.