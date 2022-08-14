ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police responded to a homicide Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near Central and Dorado. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds; one man died on scene.

Two women are in the hospital, they’re listed in stable condition. APD is asking the public for help on this case. “I’d like to ask the viewers, that if they heard or saw anything in the area of Central and Dorado at about 10:30 in the evening on August 13, if they can call 242-COPS and we’ll have a homicide investigator contact them and find out what they saw or heard,” said Lieutenant Ray Del Greco with the Albuquerque Police Department.

APD’s investigation is just beginning. This is the 74th homicide in Albuquerque for 2022 and the fifth in the last eight days. News 13 will provide updates as they become available.