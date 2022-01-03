3 facing charges for stolen vehicles found in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County deputies found a cluster of stolen vehicles in a wooded area and arrested three people at the scene. Jeremy Foreman, Kimberly Chavez and Pedro Morales Bustos were taken into custody on Sunday.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from a man who says he spotted his stolen truck in an abandoned area along Forest Road 24 off of Caja Del Rio Road. The victim led deputies to the area where they located his stolen truck, two cars and two camper trailers along with guns and shell casings.

According to a criminal complaint, while searching the scene, Bustos left one of the campers and attempted to run away. Deputies had to use a taser to stop him. Foreman and Chavez were located inside the camper. Bustos is facing fleeing charges and all three are facing charges for the stolen vehicles.