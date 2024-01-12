ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Christmas Day, 2023, a ‘disturbance’ was reported at the Juvenile Detention Center (JDC). Authorities have provided an update on the incident.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said 13 inmates were involved in a disturbance that led to more than $100,000 of damages at the JDC. However, not everyone involved was charged.

SWAT reports, inmate statements, and the investigation determined who would be selectively charged.

The list below features charges linked to the incident. The names of those involved have not been released due to their ages:

16-year-old male: assault on a jail, criminal damage to property, tampering with evidence, possession of a deadly weapon by a prisoner, false imprisonment

17-year-old male: assault on a jail, criminal damage to property, conspiracy to commit unlawful assault on a jail, tampering with evidence, assault/battery on healthcare personnel, false imprisonment

17-year-old male: assault on a jail, criminal damage to property, conspiracy to commit unlawful assault on a jail, false imprisonment

The investigation is still ongoing.