ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect is in custody after Albuquerque Police investigated four stabbings Sunday afternoon. Police say it started around 2 p.m. Sunday, with one of the victims being a teenage boy.

APD says the first stabbing was on 1st St. near I-40. They say a short time later another stabbing happened near 1st and Central, just outside the Alvarado Transit Center; a woman was stabbed in the neck while she was in her car. The next stabbing victim was a 16-year-old boy was picked up near 5th and Central. APD says he was not stabbed at that location, but he showed up there to call police. A fourth victim was then found stabbed a few miles up Central near 52nd.

Police found the suspect near Coors and Central just before 5 p.m. Sunday. APD did not give the name of the suspect, but they said they were able to identify him by the Breaking Bad, Heisenburg style hat that he was wearing. They say he also had a steak knife in his possession. Police believe the suspect used the bus to get around, they say they are working to get bus security video to trace his steps. The conditions of three of the victims is unknown, the 16-year-old is said to be in critical condition.