ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three people are facing charges in connection to the shooting deaths of two teen brothers in southwest Albuquerque. Mario Lange, Querida Lovato, and Marissa Lopez are accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old and his 14-year-old brother at a mobile home community near Atrisco Vista and I-40 in January.

According to court documents, investigators used surveillance video, cell phone records, and social media messages to connect the three to the crime. Investigators say Lange told them they had all planned to set the brothers up to get revenge saying they had stolen a gun from Lopez’s brother.

A fourth person is believed to be involved but has not yet been identified. All three are charged with murder.