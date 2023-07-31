ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three people on the Albuquerque Police Department’s Top 25 Auto Theft offenders list have been arrested. This is the first week of the department’s new auto theft warrant initiative.

Bryan Dennie, 30, was arrested on July 27 when he was observed by APD making a drug deal. Dennie attempted to flee on foot but was arrested soon after. He is facing auto theft charges along with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Theodore Kinyak, 27, was arrested on July 26 when he was located by APD detectives in a vehicle that had been reported stolen. He was taken into custody in a park near the 6000 block of Zimmerman Blvd. NE. He was charged with his outstanding unlawful taking of a motor vehicle charge and a new charge of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.

Daniel Hennessy, 39, was arrested on July 28 on two charges of unlawful taking of a motor vehicle near an apartment complex in northwest Albuquerque.

“All three suspects were on our radar and all three not only had warrants but they were caught in the act of committing additional crimes this past week,” APD Chief Harold Medina said in a statement. “We are targeting offenders with felony warrants and criminal histories that show they need to stay in jail.”