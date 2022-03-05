ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested three people in northeast Albuquerque Friday night. According to a criminal complaint, officers were sent to a Dollar Tree along Wyoming near Indian School Rd. regarding an armed robbery.

Detectives pulled over a white car that drove off from the scene. Clarissa Carabajal, Michael Perino, and David Gutierrez-Martin were inside the car. Perino got out and lead detectives on a chase but was caught a short time later.

In the vehicle, detectives found a broken cash drawer and drug paraphernalia. Carabajal and Perino are facing charges of armed robbery and Perino is facing an additional evading police charge.