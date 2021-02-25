3 arrested following shootout with Portales police

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A 21-year-old and two teens have been arrested after a shootout with Portales police. Officers from the Portales Police Department were investigating an earlier shooting and approach the suspects who quickly retreated into a house.

Police say at one point one suspect came outside and opened fire and an officer shot back. No one was injured during the altercation. The suspects, 21-year-old old Jordan Venegas, 19-year-old Manuel Venegas and an unidentified 17-year-old eventually surrendered.

