3 arrested following report of shots fired in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Three people are in police custody following an incident in northwest Albuquerque on Thursday.

Albuquerque Police Department officers were dispatched around 8:28 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired and a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed near the area of Coors and I-40.

Shortly after the first dispatch, APD received another call about an altercation between two cars near Coors and Quail. One of the vehicles in the altercation matched the description from the original report of shots being fired.

Police were able to locate the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop without pursuit and three suspects were arrested. APD is investigating the cause of these incidents.

No one was injured in the incident. The suspects have not been identified.