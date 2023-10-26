ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested three people after searching a home near Candelaria Rd. and Louisiana Blvd. They say community members had spoken to police about the home concerned about criminal activity.

Police said 36-year-old Miguel Galindo, 26-year-old Emma Brown, and 48-year-old Jocelyn Kiuttu were arrested. Galindo had two felony warrants, Brown had three felony warrants, and Kiuttu was arrested on new felony drug charges.

Police said they recovered fentanyl pills, drug trafficking paraphernalia, ammo, and a stolen vehicle. Police said that “sex acts would occur outside in plain view,” drugs were sold at the location, and stolen vehicles would be brought there as well.

Officials said Animal Control along with the DEA were called in for assistance and that more city resources were needed after finding the home covered in feces and trash. City Code Enforcement has boarded up the property which was two blocks from Zuni Elementary.