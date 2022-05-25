ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albquerque Police Department says 19-year-old Diamond Salazar turned herself in. Police say five teens are accused in the death of Kayla Montano on March 25 at the Maverik gas station on Princeton.

They say 16-year-olds Ty Gallegos and Adam Seillo, and 15-year-old Estevan Lucero are accused of firing 30 rounds at her SUV as it approached the gas station. Police say it was a case of mistaken identity. They thought Montano was someone who tried to rob them. 17-year-old Caprice Sicila, who they say was also involved, turned herself in yesterday.