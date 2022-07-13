ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a second suspect for the shooting death of Raymond Sedillo who was shot and killed in his car at the In & Out smoke shop on Central near Atrisco.

Tyrell Burr, 27, was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with the murder of Sedillo who died May 21. Detectives say that several people, including 24-year-old Curtis Taylor who has been arrested for murder, and Burr shot Sedillo. Burr has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence.