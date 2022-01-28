El PASO, TX (KRQE) – Agriculture specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection assigned to the Paseo Del Norte and Ysleta border crossings seized a total of 243 pounds of prohibited pork bologna over two unrelated incidents within the past few weeks. Officials say the bologna was destroyed because of its potential to introduce foreign animal diseases that can affect the United States’s economy and agricultural industry.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release, the first seizure happened on Jan. 13 at the Paseo Del Norte crossing when a 40-year-old Albuquerque man didn’t declare having fruits, vegetables, or meat products in his SUV. After being referred to a secondary agriculture inspection, CBP Agriculture Specialists discovered five rolls of Mexican bologna hidden under bags of chips, in the vehicle’s trunk compartment, and under the seats of the SUV. A total of 55 pounds of bologna were discovered. The driver told the specialists he resells the bologna in the U.S. for almost double the price he pays for them in Mexico.

The second seizure happened on January 21 at the Ysleta port of entry when a 40-year-old woman from Pueblo West, Colorado also denied having anything to declare. Under further inspection, a CBP officer found one roll of Mexican bologna. When a CBP specialist came to assist, 19 total rolls, weighing 188 pounds, were found. Bologna was found under the rear back seat, inside duvet cover liners, and among luggage.

Each incident resulted in civil penalties of $1,000 for failure to declare commercial quantities of bologna.