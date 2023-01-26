Two of the 23 people arrested by APD in an Albuquerque retail crime sting in Jan. 2023 | Image Courtesy: Albuquerque Police Dept.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a retail crime sting earlier this week netted 23 arrests, 19 of which were of “repeat felony offenders.” The sting happened on Tuesday at an undisclosed location, said to be in the northeast part of the city.

APD posted roughly fifteen seconds of video from one of the arrests on Facebook. The video shows two people sitting on a bench outside of a Boot Barn store, surrounded by a few people who appear to be employees from a nearby, unnamed store.

Video shows those employee taking possession of three large pieces of luggage along with piles of clothing in their arms. Of the 23 arrests, APD says the suspects are accused of stealing more than $4,000 in merchandise, collectively. Not all of the suspects arrested Tuesday are accused of working together, but some are.

Some retailers in the metro-area and elsewhere in New Mexico are now using facial recognition technology to help document allegations of retail crime. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is throwing support behind a bill this legislation session that could further address the issue by creating a new “retail crime” statue in the state’s criminal law.

For the last several years, New Mexico elected leaders have highlighted “organized retail crime” as a fundamentally different type of crime than “shoplifting.” Last August, then-Attorney General Hector Balderas said that “it is more profitable now to go and steal from our local retailers than it is to sell drugs and guns in New Mexico.”

Balderas and other elected leaders contend that hardened criminals are stealing from retail stores to fund further criminal operations. Out of Tuesday’s arrests, 15 of the 23 people arrested had warrants for other crimes.

Police worked with special agents from the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office during the operation. Here’s a full list of everyone APD arrested in the sting: