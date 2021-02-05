22-year-old woman charged with drug trafficking, assault on federal officer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The District of New Mexico U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that a 22-year-old Albuquerque woman has been charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and assaulting a federal officer.

According to a criminal complaint, on January 29, Loya allegedly agreed to meet a person, who was an undercover law enforcement agent, to sell 25 fentanyl pills. After the transaction was completed and law enforcement officers attempted to detain Loya’s car, Loya allegedly attempted to avoid arrest by accelerating her car into a concrete barrier. When that attempt failed, an agent wearing a clearly marked police insignia approached Loya, identified himself as police, and commanded Loya to stop the car. The criminal complaint states Loya allegedly ignored those commands and attempted to accelerate through law enforcement vehicles.

The criminal complaint also states Loya allegedly collided with a vehicle with a task force officer inside and at that point, agents were able to detain Loya’s car. Though Loya allegedly resisted, agents were able to subdue her and she was arrested. If convicted, Loya faces up to 20 years in prison.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Albuquerque Police Department investigated this case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Eicker is prosecuting the case. No other information was provided.