ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been connected to a deadly hit-and-run from 2021. Alamogordo Police Department said the investigation has been lengthy.

In August of 2021, Alamogordo authorities found a woman on South Walker Avenue. She was dead, and they suspected she had been hit by a vehicle. She was identified as Jacquelin Rene Lucero, of Alamogordo.

Sam Fife III, 34, was connected to the crime. He will be facing homicide by vehicle. He’s in custody at the Otero County Detention Center.