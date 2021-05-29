2021 homicides in Albuquerque nearing 50

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s homicide rate is seeing a spike from last year. A report from the Major Cities Chief’s Association shows Albuquerque recorded 28 homicides in the first three months of this year – up from 16 in the same time period in 2020.

KRQE records show the city’s rate is now closer to 50, including the Friday night homicide near Coors and Central. The number of aggravated assaults in that three-month period also jumped by 80, to 1,369. The number of rapes and robberies reported to APD dropped slightly.

The report also states that homicides went up in 38 large U.S. cities during the pandemic. APD Chief Medina in a press release says cities are battling a surge in violent crime that stems from illegal drugs, domestic violence, and guns – all trends being seen in Albuquerque.