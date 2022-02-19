ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have charged a man accused of killing a person outside a gas station in January 2021. Frank Porras is accused of killing Matthew Wert outside the Quick Track gas station along Central near Western Skies.
Porras had been arrested for shooting and killing a gas station clerk in California eight days after the shooting in Albuquerque and investigators were able to match bullets in both shootings. Porras has been charged with murder and felon in possession of a firearm.