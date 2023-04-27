ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 39-year-old Saou Maiga for the 2021 murder of Nicholas Turrietta. Maiga is accused of shooting Turrietta at Turrietta’s home in December 2021. Officers were called to the home after someone reported seeing Turrietta unconscious through a window.

Detectives said that Turrietta’s phone had been stolen and taken to Socorro and then to the desert near Los Lunas. Detectives also tracked phone records and social media communication to Maiga who lived in Socorro. They said there is other evidence suggesting Sadou was the last person to see Turrietta alive.

APD said Maiga is an employee at White Sands Missile Range. He turned himself in to U.S. Marshals Thursday. He’s been charged with murder and tampering with evidence.