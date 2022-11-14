TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Brenton Rael, 47, has been found guilty of several charges in connection to a kidnapping in 2020. Rael and two other suspects, Leann Romero and Kevin Gonzales, were accused of kidnapping a woman from a home in Taos and taking her to a home in El Duende.

Once there, they doused her in bleach and injected her with heroin. They took her to a bridge off Highway 74 and threw her into the Rio Chama. The victim told police she floated down the river until she was able to make it to shore and call police.

Rael was the last of the suspects to go to trial. The other two, Romero and Gonzales, pleaded guilty to their charges.

Rael was found guilty of seven charges, including kidnapping and attempted murder. He faces 50 years behind bars.