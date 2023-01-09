ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with murder told the state he doesn’t want to take a plea deal in his case. Jesus Javier Torres Jr. is accused of murdering Raymond Lovato.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office found Lovato’s body at his home near Second and Paseo back in September 2020. Deputies were able to trace Torres’s cell phone to Lovato’s place at the time of the murder.

Monday in court, the state said they tried to broker a plea deal. “Your honor we did go to a settlement conference, the parties were not able to reach an agreement,” said prosecutor Jordan Machin. “It’s my understanding that the defendant is not interested in any kind of plea, so the state is asking for this to be set on a trial docket.”

Torres has been charged with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. A trial date has been set for March 13, it’s scheduled to last until March 21.